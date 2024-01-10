Trevor Zegras rumors: $17,250,000 forward speculated to be traded after disparity with GM's vision

Due to the recent trade of Jamie Drysdale, fans and experts have begun speculating that Trevor Zegras could be the next on the trading block in Anaheim.

Darren Dreger, on the "Daily Faceoff," shared insights into the trade status of one of the biggest stars in the league and whether the Ducks would be interested in moving on from him:

"In speaking with teams around the league, they suggest that Zegras' name has been out there and in play.

"And while that may be a bit of a surprise for a guy who was a cover athlete on NHL 23 and has scored some incredible highlight real goals, I think the truth is that I don't know that many people believe that Trevor Zegras meshes with the ultimate view of how Pat Verbeek wants to see the Anaheim Ducks play and their style"

There are significant doubts about Zegras' fit within the ultimate vision of Ducks GM Pat Verbeek's playing style.

Dreger pointed out that Zegras - who recently signed a three-year deal worth $17.25 million - might not align with Anaheim's style of play. Dreger did clarify, though, that while Zegras' name has been in discussions, nothing imminent is on the horizon.

Darren Dreger wasn't the only one to point out Zegras' name in trade talks. On the 'Ray & Dregs Podcast,' co-host Ray Ferraro added his perspective about the young forward:

"Zegras isn't everybody's cup of Joe. He's creative, he's high risk. ... He might not be Anaheim's style, and, then, they'll move him along, and whoever gets Zegras is going to say, 'Yeah, we're really excited to get this creative player.'"

The Ducks' prospect base, carefully build up over years by Verbeek, provides flexibility for potential roster adjustments.

With emerging talents like Leo Carlsson, Gauthier and Mason McTavish, alongside established players like Troy Terry, the Ducks seem poised to explore various possibilities.

Could the Ducks' deep prospect pool lead to a Trevor Zegras trade?

Sources have indicated that Verbeek has engaged in conversations about Trevor Zegras with other teams this season.

While the extent of these talks remains unclear, the fact that Zegras' name has surfaced shows that there's at least some substance to rumors calling for the trade of the NHL 23 cover athlete.

Despite Trevor Zegras' impact, evident in two 60-point seasons before turning 21, his reported disconnect with the Ducks' playing style has raised eyebrows.

Zegras endured a challenging contract negotiation that resulted in a three-year bridge deal and a missed training camp this offseason, which could eventually see him out of Anaheim.