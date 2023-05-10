Trevor Zegras, one of the top prospects in the NHL, was spotted in New Jersey for game four between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils. Zegras was sitting with Jim Hughes, the father of Jack and Luke Hughes, and a close friend of Zegras' from their time in the US hockey system.

Trevor Zegras, who currently plays for the Anaheim Ducks, was in the area and decided to support his fellow American prospects, Jack and Luke Hughes. Quinn Hughes, who currently playes on the Vancouver Canucks, couldn't make it due to a dental surgery. Zegras took the opportunity to catch up with his old friends, the Hughes brothers, who he played with on the USA Junior National team.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet New Hughes brother just dropped. New Hughes brother just dropped. https://t.co/haQVt06vQs

How is Trevor Zegras connected to the Hughes family?

Zegras' relationship with the Hughes family goes back years, as they all grew up in the USA hockey system. Zegras played on the Junior National team a year after Jack and Quinn Hughes, and a year before Luke Hughes. They have remained close friends over the years.

x - meg @meg_devs jack hughes being asked about trevor zegras jack hughes being asked about trevor zegras https://t.co/0IUbcSyj0A

Game four was a special one for the Hughes family, as it was Luke Hughes' fourth ever NHL game. The Devils' top draft pick left the University of Michigan just a few weeks ago to join the team for their playoff run. Hughes has already made an impact on the team, showing off his impressive skating and offensive skills.

While Trevor Zegras may have just been in town to catch up with old friends, his presence at the game did not go unnoticed. Fans were quick to speculate on social media about the possibility of Zegras joining the Devils in the future. Zegras is considered one of the top skilled players in the NHL and has shown flashes of brilliance in his first two seasons with the Ducks.

However, it's unclear if there is any truth to the rumors, as Trevor Zegras is under contract with the Ducks for the foreseeable future. But regardless of his future plans, it was clear that Zegras was enjoying his time in New Jersey, catching up with old friends and taking in the playoff atmosphere.

For now, the focus remains on the current playoff series between the Hurricanes and the Devils. The Hughes brothers and their teammates will need to bring their A-game if they want to keep their playoff dreams alive. And who knows, maybe Zegras will be back in New Jersey soon enough, this time as a member of the Devils.

Poll : 0 votes