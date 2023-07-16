Trevor Zegras, the young and talented forward for the Anaheim Ducks, has become a prominent figure in the evolving landscape of the NHL. With the game shifting towards a faster and more skill-oriented style of play, Zegras has thrived, utilizing his creativity and quick thinking.

However, not everyone is a fan of the new high-skill movement in the league, and one former NHL player recently expressed his disdain for Zegras, igniting a spirited response from the young star.

Retired NHLer Brent Sopel made headlines when he voiced his strong disapproval of Trevor Zegras as a player. Sopel boldly stated:

"I would take a two-hander to [Zegras'] teeth and love every second of it."

These comments created a stir among fans, drawing attention to the clash between the traditional tough-guy mentality and the emerging generation of skilled players.

Undeterred by Sopel's remarks, Zegras responded to the criticism with a touch of humor and a quick-witted comeback. Taking to Twitter, he playfully referenced the 2004 comedy film "Dodgeball" and reminded everyone of the "5 D's of dodgeball": dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge.

"Always remember the 5 D's of dodgeball"

Zegras handled the criticism with grace and again showed his confidence and quick wit.

As the hockey world continues to navigate the transition from a more physical game to one emphasizing speed and skill, clashes of opinions between old-school players and the new generation are bound to occur. Zegras, along with other young talents, represents the future of the NHL, where creativity and finesse are valued as much as physicality.

While Sopel has yet to respond to Trevor Zegras's playful retort, the exchange underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the changing nature of the sport. As Zegras and his peers redefine the boundaries of what is possible on the ice, new-generation hockey fans' are embracing the play.

A look at Trevor Zegras' NHL career

Trevor Zegras, a promising ice hockey player, began his career with the Mid Fairfield Rangers and Avon Old Farms school. He then joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, impressing with 59 points in the USHL U17 team and 87 points in the U18 team.

Despite being drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL, Trevor Zegras chose to play NCAA Division I hockey for Boston University. Known for his playmaking skills, scoring ability, and dedication, Zegras is expected to make a significant impact in the NHL as he continues his career with the Anaheim Ducks.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault