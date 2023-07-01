Tristan Jarry new contract: How much is the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie's new contract worth?

Tristan Jarry is the hockey goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who has been rolling waves on the ice since his entry. The hockey star inked a five-year contract with the Penguins on July 1, 2023, for $26.8 million.

The contract comprises $5.3 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $5.3 million. Tristan Jarry earns $5.3 million in base salary and a minors salary of $5.3 million. Jarry has estimated career earnings of $12.3 million, which he has earned by signing four contracts throughout his hockey career.

The 28-year-old NHL star was chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2013 NHL entry draft with the 44th overall pick. He will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2027-28 season, when he turns 33.

Tristan Jarry’s professional hockey career

Tristan Jarry joined the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on April 7, 2015. The team's goalies, Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray, both suffered injuries, providing the opportunity for Jarry to play for the Penguins on April 9, 2016, wearing jersey number 35.

Jarry donned a uniform for the first two postseason contests during his debut season with the team. But when Murray's wounds healed, Jarry was returned to the minor leagues. Despite this setback, he was called up again to the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 19 to serve as an emergency goaltender for the rest of the season.

Fan-favorite Jarry did not meet the requirements to have his name inscribed on the Stanley Cup. He wasn't eligible for this award because he didn't participate in any regular season games for the Penguins in 2015–2016 or the Stanley Cup Finals.

The hockey star participated in the Penguins' training and development camp before the 2018–19 campaign. Sadly, on September 28, Jarry was hurt during the team's final preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was consequently added to the injured non-roster list of the Penguins, preventing him from joining the group at the start of the season.

He scored the first goal in the history of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on November 14, 2018, in a decisive 5-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds. This accomplishment demonstrated his remarkable ice skating abilities and grip over the puck.

Later, on November 22, when the starting goaltender, Matt Murray, was placed on injured reserve, Tristan Jarry was called up to the NHL. Jarry committed to the Penguins for a three-year contract deal worth $10.5 million on October 3, 2020, securing his future with the team.

Jarry has a record of 117-60-20, with a save percentage of .914 in 206 games for Penguins.

