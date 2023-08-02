Troy Terry contract: How much is Ducks winger's seven-year contract extension worth?

The Anaheim Ducks have shown their commitment to forward Troy Terry, announcing a seven-year contract extension that is set to have a significant impact on the team's future. While the exact dollar value of the deal was not officially released at the time of the announcement, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that it will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $7 million.

"Troy Terry's seven-year extension with Anaheim carries a $7M AAV."

The news of Terry's contract extension comes after intense negotiations between the player and the Ducks organization. Originally scheduled for arbitration, both parties were able to reach a long-term agreement that will see Terry donning the Ducks jersey for the foreseeable future.

Troy Terry's breakout season came just a year ago when he impressively netted 37 goals for the Ducks, marking a significant milestone in his career. Prior to this standout season, Terry had accumulated 15 goals over a three-year span. Last season, he continued to display his prowess on the ice, recording 23 goals and 61 points in 70 games.

The 25-year-old winger's impressive performance has been crucial to the Ducks' success, making him a significant part of their future plans. Having been drafted 148th overall by the Ducks in the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry has steadily developed into a formidable force on the ice. Throughout his 274-game career, he has notched an impressive total of 75 goals and 176 points, proving his value to the team over the years.

The contract extension reflects the Ducks' belief in Terry's potential and that he can be part of the team's success in the coming seasons. With a $7 million AAV, the Ducks' have definitely invested a lot of faith in the forward.

Terry's contract extension follows a series of other recent arbitration hearings, where various players across the league received contracts with different terms. Recently, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman also reached a one-year, $3.475 million contract.

Troy Terry's impressive debut and Gold medals

In his debut season with the Anaheim Ducks, American right-winger Troy Terry registered two shots on goal in just 12 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time. He continued to impress in the AHL, securing an impressive 11-game point streak and securing a spot in the All-Star Game.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Terry reached career highs, set franchise records, and received his first selection to the NHL All-Star Game. On the international stage, Terry played a significant role in Team USA's gold medal triumphs in both 2015 and 2017.