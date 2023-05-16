Tyler Seguin contract: How much does the Dallas Stars player earn in salary?

The 31-year-old Dallas Stars hockey center, Tyler Seguin, has been rolling dice on the ice with his prolific grip over the puck and outstanding gameplay. Seguin was chosen by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2010 NHL entry draft with the 2nd overall pick.

After the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals were over, Tyler Seguin, Rich Peverley, and Ryan Button, a defenseman, were part of a considerable trade to the Dallas Stars. Forward Loui Eriksson and prospects Joe Morrow, Reilly Smith, and Matt Fraser were sent to the Boston Bruins in exchange. The transfer featured seven players and was seen as a significant trade in the hockey community.

Seguin signed an eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars for $78.8 million on September 13th, 2018. The hockey center’s contract comprises $9.8 million of cap hit with an annual average salary of $9.8 million. Seguin has a $8 million signing bonus with a base salary of $5 million. The Dallas Stars jewel’s minors salary for the 2022-23 season is $13 million.

Tyler Seguin holds prolific records of 736 points in 901 games throughout 13 NHL seasons. The hockey center has 58 playoff points in 108 games before the 2022-23 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2026-27 season, when he turns 35.

Tyler Seguin’s early hockey career

The Plymouth Whalers picked Tyler Seguin in the first round with the 9th overall pick of the 2008 OHL Priority Selection draft. Despite having originally intended to enroll in college, he joined the Whalers. Tyler Seguin started his rookie campaign on the fourth line and managed just one goal in the first 17 games.

Seguin's play improved when coach Mike Vellucci took over and placed him on the top two lines, and he finished the season with 67 points in 61 games. The following year, 2009–10, was Seguin's breakout campaign. He led the league with 14 goals and 25 points in the first 10 games, including a hat-trick against the London Knights.

Seguin, the talented hockey center, won the Red Tilson Trophy for the most outstanding player in the OHL. At the end of the season, he stood strong with an impressive 106 points in 63 games. Seguin became the first Plymouth Whalers player to do so since David Legwand in 1998. He shared the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy—awarded to the OHL player with the most goals—that year with Taylor Hall of the Windsor Spitfires.

