USA vs Austria: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Austria vs USA: Match Details

On May 17, 2023, the game between Team USA and Team Austria will take place at Nokia Arena during the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 AM in USA Central Time and 3:20 PM in Austria. Ice hockey enthusiasts from both nations will be eagerly awaiting this exciting clash.

Austria vs USA: Streaming Options

For fans in Austria, ORF TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the game. Viewers can tune in to ORF TV to catch the live action. Additionally, ORF TV will also be broadcasting the game on the radio, allowing fans to follow the thrilling moments of the match while on the go.

In the United States, hockey enthusiasts can watch the game on TSN and NHL Network. These channels will not only broadcast the USA vs Austria game but also select pool play games, all Team USA games, as well as both the semifinals and medal games. For cord-cutters, Fubo offers a free trial that includes NHL Network, enabling them to stream the game online.

The USA vs Austria game promises to be a captivating encounter, with both teams displaying their skills and fighting for victory in Group A of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Fans on both sides of the Atlantic will have multiple options to catch the action, ensuring that they don't miss a moment of this thrilling ice hockey showdown.

USA vs Austria: Game Preview

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between the United States and Austria at Ice Hockey World Championship. Although the teams have only met once in the past eight years, it was a memorable battle that took place last year during the group stage of the tournament. In that match, the Americans emerged victorious in overtime with a 3-2 scoreline, despite Austria initially leading 2-0 until the 35th minute.

Heading into this game, the United States holds a strong position in Group A, leading with maximum points after three rounds. With an impressive offensive and defensive line, they have amassed a goal difference of +10, having scored 14 goals and conceded only 4. The Americans have showcased their dominance with a particularly notable 7-1 victory over Hungary, providing a thrilling spectacle for their fans.

On the other hand, Austria finds itself in a challenging situation, with three losses and just one point on the board. Their offensive struggles are evident, having scored only three goals while conceding a total of 13. They were completely outmatched in their encounter with Sweden, suffering a comprehensive 0-5 defeat. The Austrian team is in danger of relegation from the elite division if they cannot turn their fortunes around.

As the United States takes on Austria, they will be aiming to extend their winning streak and consolidate their position at the top of Group A. Meanwhile, Austria will be desperate to secure their first victory and salvage their chances of avoiding relegation. With the Americans showcasing a potent offensive game and solid defensive skills, Austria will need to step up their performance to pose a challenge. Ice hockey fans can expect an intriguing battle as both teams vie for crucial points in this highly anticipated clash.

