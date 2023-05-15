USA vs Germany: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The USA and Germany are set to face off in a thrilling match-up in one of the highly anticipated games. The 2023 IIHF World Championship is well underway, and fans of ice hockey are in for a treat as the world's top teams compete for glory. With both teams eager to secure a spot in the standings, fans can expect a fierce competition filled with intense gameplay, skilled maneuvers, and plenty of goals.

Germany vs USA: Match Details

The upcoming match between the United States and Germany is sure to be an exciting event. The game is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2023, at Nokia Arena, starting at 8:20 AM USA central time and 3:20 PM in Germany.

Germany vs USA: Streaming Options

For viewers in the United States, TSN, and NHL Network will be broadcasting the game, along with select pool play games, Team USA games, and both semifinals and medal games. Cord-cutters can take advantage of Fubo's free trial to stream NHL Network.

Fans in Germany, on the other hand, can catch the action on Sport1 Germany and Magenta Sport, with a live stream available on Sport1 Germany's website and Eishockey-magazin.de.

USA vs Germany: A Battle for Redemption at the 2023 IIHF World Championship

The United States and Germany are set to face off in a crucial game of the 2023 IIHF World Championship, with both teams eager to secure their spot in the standings. Germany is looking to bounce back from a tough start to the tournament, having faced off against tough opponents like Sweden and Finland in the opening rounds. Despite their losses, the Eagles have displayed their ability to hold their own against some of the world's top teams, making them a worthy adversary for the United States.

On the other hand, the Americans have had a strong start to the tournament, exhibiting impressive form in their opening games against Finland and Hungary. Their dominant victories have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with and one of the top contenders for the World Championship title.

As the game approaches, it is worth noting that the United States has won 21 of their previous 29 encounters against Germany. Nevertheless, the Germans will be determined to put an end to this disappointing statistic and make a statement in this game.

