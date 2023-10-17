Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 17th Oct 2023

The anticipation is palpable as the stage is set for the 2023-24 home opener of the Philadelphia Flyers under the guidance of head coach John Tortorella. They're prepared to face off against Rick Tocchet's Vancouver Canucks, who are riding high with a 2-0-0 start to their season.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Match details

The showdown will happen at the Wells Fargo Center on October 17, 2023, Tuesday evening, with the puck set to drop at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Broadcast details and radio coverage

For Canucks enthusiasts, the game can be caught on Sportsnet Pacific, providing viewers with a front-row seat to all the action. Meanwhile, Sportsnet 650 will bring the radio broadcast directly to the ears of passionate fans.

Flyers supporters can tune in to NBC Sports Philadelphia to watch their team in action. The audio coverage will be available on 97.5 The Fanatic, ensuring that even those on the go won't miss a moment. Additionally, for the tech-savvy fans, there's an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

As the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks clash, hockey fans have several viewing options, from television to radio, ensuring an unforgettable evening of NHL action. Don't miss this electrifying matchup between two formidable teams at the Wells Fargo Center.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Canucks have been on a hot streak, winning their last game against the Oilers, and their dynamic offense has been firing on all cylinders. Elias Pettersson has been the standout player, earning the NHL's second Star of the Week with six points in just two games. He's been instrumental in setting up his teammates, including Andrei Kuzmenko and Brock Boeser, who have also made significant contributions.

Speaking of Boeser, he had a historic season opener with a career-high four goals, including a hat trick, and he's riding a five-game point streak. Captain Quinn Hughes has been leading from the back, notching three assists in his debut as captain, making the Canucks' power play a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have had a mixed start to the season and will look to find their footing against the Canucks. They'll need to step up their power play and penalty kill to compete with Vancouver's strong special teams.

With both teams hungry for a win, expect an intense showdown as the Canucks aim to extend their winning streak while the Flyers aim to halt their opponents' momentum.