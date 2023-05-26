The Dallas Stars won their first Western Conference finals game on Thursday, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime at the American Airlines Center. With the win on the night, the Stars avoided a series sweep, much to the delight of their fans.

The Vegas Golden Knights though still have an upper hand in the WCF, leading the series 3-1.

Veteran forward Joe Pavelski emerged as the Dallas Stars' hero, scoring a slapshot goal on a powerplay 3:18 into overtime to help his team avoid a series sweep and keep fans' hopes alive.

The defeat on the night appeared to have had little impact on Knights fans however, who are confident of closing out the series in Game 5 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

One fan on Twitter said:

"I'd rather win the series in Vegas anyways"

Here are some more top reactions on Twitter:

Larry @PHANTOMEN1GMA @GoldenKnights Longer this series goes the more rest Florida gets

Cypher @CypherD_ @GoldenKnights I'd rather us win at home anyways, losing away isn't as sweet a victory

Nick @nickgiligan @GoldenKnights it's not a loss it's just a delayed win to celebrate at home don't get it twisted

Tim Harris @TimHPop



Tim Harris @TimHPop

Time to close it out here in Vegas! @GoldenKnights Bad penalty.

#WeLoveYouCarey #GoHabsGirl @CPriceHabsGirl @GoldenKnights better to win to go the Stanley Cup Finals on home ice anyways more fun that wayy! #vegasborn

How did Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars pan out?

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Four

William Karlsson got the Golden Knights on to the scoring sheet after he slotted the puck back into the net for a tip-in goal from Reilly Smit's assist at the 4:17 mark of the first period.

With five minutes remaining before the first intermission, Jason Robertson made it 1-1 for the Dallas Stars, scoring a batted goal on a powerplay on an assist from Miro Hieskanen.

Coming into the second period, Jonathan Marchessault scored his eighth playoff goal of the season, scoring a snapshot goal from an assist from Brayden McNabb to put the Knights 2-1 up in the game.

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Four

With less than three minutes remaining into the second intermission, Jason Robertson scored his second of the night, after he poked in Esa Lindell's pass to tie the game for the Dallas Stars. The third period of the game saw no goals from either of the teams which resulted in the contest moving into overtime.

Game 4 featured the third OT of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars. Veteran Joe Pavelski scored the winner 3:18 into overtime to help the Stars secure their first win of the series.

Roope Hintz, Miro Hieskanen, and Jason Robertson had two-point contributions each in the contest. Netminder Jake Oettinger was brilliant between the pipes and ended the game with 37 saves and posted a.949 save percentage.

Game 5 takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas.

