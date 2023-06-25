Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill in talks for a two-year, $4.9 million extension

The Vegas Golden Knights recently celebrated their first-ever Stanley Cup victory, with goaltender Adin Hill making a notable contribution to their success. Although he didn't win the Conn Smythe Trophy, Hill's performance in the net played a significant role in helping Vegas secure the championship. As a result, the team is now close to finalizing a contract extension with the 27-year-old goaltender, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Hill is reportedly on the verge of signing a new deal with the Golden Knights. The potential agreement is said to be in the range of a two-year contract worth around $4.9 million annually. However, it should be noted that nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Some other stuff today: sounds like Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill is looking at an extension in Vegas around the 2x$4.9M range. Nothing official yet, though. Some other stuff today: sounds like Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill is looking at an extension in Vegas around the 2x$4.9M range. Nothing official yet, though.

If the reported extension comes to fruition, it would consolidate Hill's position with the Golden Knights and further strengthen the team's goaltending depth as they look to build on their recent championship success.

Adin Hill's stellar season and playoff performance propels Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup success

In the 2022-2023 season, Adin Hill had an impressive performance as the goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights. He played a total of 27 regular-season games, starting in 25 of them. Hill showcased his skills and consistency, recording 16 wins against seven losses and a single overtime defeat. He faced a significant workload, with a total of 721 shots against him throughout the season.

Hill maintained a solid goals-against average (GAA) of 2.50 and an impressive save percentage (SV%) of .915 in the regular season. Although he did not register a shutout, his consistent play and ability to make key saves helped fortify the Golden Knights defense.

When the playoffs arrived, Hill continued to excel in the net. He played in 16 postseason games, starting in 14 of them. Hill's stellar performance was instrumental in the Golden Knights' playoff success, as he recorded 11 wins and only four losses. He faced a barrage of shots, with a total of 488 shots against him during the playoffs.

Hill's GAA improved to an impressive 2.17 in the playoffs, and his save percentage soared to .932. He also managed to secure two shutouts during the postseason, further highlighting his ability to come up big in crucial moments.

Adin Hill's season and playoff performance with the Vegas Golden Knights were outstanding. As a result, Hill played a significant role in helping the Golden Knights capture their first-ever Stanley Cup title.

Poll : 0 votes