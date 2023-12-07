Vegas Golden Knights HC Bruce Cassidy shares heartwarming message for victims of UNLV shooting that left 4 dead

In the wake of the tragic UNLV shooting that claimed four lives, the Vegas Golden Knights took to the ice with heavy hearts, embodying a sense of unity and resilience that extends beyond the realm of sports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, in a post-game interview, conveyed the team's thoughts and well-wishes for those affected by the heartbreaking incident. Cassidy began by expressing solidarity with the people of Las Vegas, acknowledging the profound impact the tragedy had on those close to the Vegas Golden Knights.

"Our hearts go out to the people in Las Vegas, and thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery for everybody," he shared.

Amidst the somber backdrop, Cassidy emphasized the challenging balance between real-world concerns and the responsibilities on the ice.

"I know we're working at UNLV, so you're, you know, you're just hoping everyone comes out of it okay, but then you got to go play. And that's part of the job," he remarked.

Despite the difficulties, Cassidy commended his team for representing the city admirably.

Analyzing the game, he discussed the ebbs and flows, acknowledging areas for improvement. Yet, he also emphasized the importance of turning to the game as a form of collective focus and determination in the face of adversity.

In a poignant moment, Cassidy encapsulated the team's resilience:

"That's what we do, right? I mean, at the end of the day, we started, I thought, well, and, then, had a lull, and they took advantage. We didn't manage the puck particularly well, and they're, they got some guys that can make you pay."

As the Vegas Golden Knights face challenges on the ice, their thoughts remain with the community, showcasing the profound impact of sports as a unifying force during difficult times.

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar reflects on Las Vegas tragedy

Keegan Kolesar, in a post-game interview, shared the profound impact on the team's home city. Expressing the Vegas Golden Knights' sentiments, Kolesar emphasized:

"The city means everything, everything. We're all pretty heartbroken about it."

He acknowledged the poignant moment of silence before the game, calling it a "real class act" by the team to honor the victims.

Despite the somber mood, Kolesar conveyed the team's commitment to supporting the city:

"Just like we have in the past, we're going to rally around the city and try to give back to them as much as we can and, you know, try and heal it as much as we can."