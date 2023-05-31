The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the NHL's most recent expansion teams. They made their debut in the league during the 2017-18 season, and the Golden Knights achieved great success in their first season.

The Vegas Golden Knights qualified for the playoffs in their debut year, won their first Western Conference title, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. However, they could not lift the Cup as they were defeated by the Washington Capitals in five games.

In 2023, the Golden Knights made it to the playoffs for the fifth time in their brief six-year of existence, winning their second Conference title, and advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time.

The Golden Knights' success in such a short period sparked debate among fans on Reddit, with many hailing it as an incredible run by the expansion team.

A glimpse into the journey of the Vegas Golden Knights reaching the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

The Golden Knights finished the regular season with 111 points, clinching the Western Conference's Pacific Division title.

The Knights faced the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Western Conference and defeated them in five games to advance to the second round. The Golden Knights then faced the Edmonton Oilers, whom they defeated in six games to advance to the Conference finals.

Coming into the WCF, the Golden Knights completely dominated the Stars, putting them on the verge of getting swept in the first three games. However, the Dallas Stars fought back in the series, winning the next two games to avoid a sweep and force a Game 6.

The Golden Knights then displayed their offensive prowess by defeating the Dallas Stars with a resounding 6-0 victory to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. One team is arguably better on paper, while the other has perhaps the best goalie in the league in Sergei Bobrovsky.

Fans can expect the series to be a back-and-forth affair, making it an intriguing Finals series to watch.

Game 1 is set to take place on Saturday, June 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

