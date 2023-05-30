Vegas Golden Knights Twitter admin trolls San Jose Sharks for supporting Dallas Stars with epic meme

After shutting down the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Monday at the American Airlines Center, the Vegas Golden Knights punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals. It was the Golden Knights' first Western Conference title since 2018.

There was a moment of contentment for the Knights, who will play in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in their brief six-year tenure.

After clinching the Western Conference title, the Golden Knights' Twitter admin was also in an upbeat mood, hilariously trolling the San Jose Sharks for showing their support for the Dallas Stars in Game 6 with an epic meme.

"How’d that go for ya?"

San Jose Sharks came in support of the Dallas Stars ahead of Game 6 against Vegas Golden Knights

The San Jose Sharks did not make the playoffs but 'entered' the competition intriguingly and surprisingly.

The Sharks recently changed their Twitter profile picture to support the Dallas Stars ahead of their Game 6 clash against the Golden Knights.

The Sharks' new profile featured their iconic shark logo and a hat with a star on it on a completely green background, with a teddy bear standing with a hockey stick and wearing a hat resembling the Stars' Jake Oettinger jersey number on it.

The Sharks also changed their Twitter bio, which read:

"Currently: Chompin' on sticks & in a Stars alliance (for now). Inquire within to join."

While it may not be common in other sports, the San Jose Sharks proved that in the NHL, one team can root for their opponent. The move came as a huge surprise and a huge boost for Stars fans.

Despite the support of the San Jose Sharks and the enormous support of the fans at the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Stars were unable to turn around that advantage in Game 6.

The Stars completely failed to beat Adin Hill in the nets despite making a brilliant comeback and delivering their best performance in the previous two games.

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, demonstrated their dominance and delivered their best performance in the Western Conference finals, defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0. With five different players scoring in the game, the Knights demonstrated their depth and offensive prowess.

The victory over the Dallas Stars sets up an exciting Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, who will be looking to build on their ECF sweep over the Carolina Hurricanes.

