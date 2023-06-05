Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers Game 2: Where & how to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more | 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers after taking an 1-0 lead in the series.

The matchup is set to take place on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on various networks, including TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Fans across North America will have the opportunity to tune in and witness the intense battle for hockey's ultimate prize.

For those unable to access live television, there are several live streaming options available. Platforms such as DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube offer the opportunity to watch the game online, ensuring that fans don't miss out on the excitement.

As Game 2 approaches, anticipation and excitement are running high. Both teams are fully aware of the stakes and will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. Hockey fans eagerly await the clash between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers. The battle for the Stanley Cup continues to captivate audiences with every thrilling moment.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers Game 2: Preview

In the opening game of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights secured a convincing 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. Now, the focus shifts to Game 2, where they aim to extend their advantage to 2-0 before heading to South Florida.

The Vegas Golden Knights faced a setback early in the game when they struggled to capitalize on their first powerplay opportunity. This allowed Eric Staal of the Panthers to exploit the situation and execute a remarkable short-handed wraparound goal, giving Florida a 1-0 lead.

However, the Knights quickly responded when Jonathan Marchessault capitalized on a powerplay chance, burying a goal to even the score by the end of the first period.

As the second period commenced, the Golden Knights seized the lead through a brilliant display of skill by Shea Theodore. Utilizing a well-executed deke to maneuver past a defender, Theodore showcased his individual talent by netting a goal.

Nevertheless, the Florida Panthers fought back, and Anthony Duclair capitalized on a faceoff opportunity, leveling the game once again heading into the second intermission.

The third period proved decisive for the Golden Knights as they regained control. Zach Whitecloud capitalized on a second-chance opportunity, finding the back of the net and putting Vegas ahead 3-2. Moments later, Mark Stone extended the lead with a goal of his own. To seal the game, Reilly Smith capitalized on a powerplay advantage, scoring an empty-net goal.

