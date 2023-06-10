Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers Game 4: Where & how to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more | 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

On Saturday, the highly anticipated Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will take place. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on various channels including truTV, CBC, SN (Sportsnet), and TVAS (TVA Sports). These channels will offer comprehensive coverage with insightful commentary and analysis for viewers.

For those unable to watch the game on television, there are several streaming options available to ensure they don't miss any of the thrilling action. Popular streaming services such as DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube will provide live streaming of the game, allowing fans to follow the game on their preferred devices.

In addition to live streaming, these platforms often offer additional features to enhance the viewing experience. These may include options like multi-camera angles, instant replays, and interactive statistics, providing fans with an immersive and engaging way to enjoy the game.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Preview

In the third game of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights initially had a strong start, taking a 2-0 series lead. However, they lost Game 3 in overtime. This loss gave the Panthers momentum and now trail the series 2-1. Both teams are eager to either extend or even up the series in this crucial game.

The Golden Knights' offense has been their main strength in this series, scoring a total of 14 goals. However, in Game 3, their offense struggled and only managed to score two goals. They are hoping for a rebound. Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone have been the top performers, contributing six goals and nine assists between them.

Other players such as Brett Howden, Michael Amadio, Chandler Stephenson, Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud have also made significant contributions to the offense.

On the other hand, the Panthers have managed to make the series competitive despite their struggling offense, scoring only seven goals so far. Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verheghe and Anthony Duclair have been the standout players for the Panthers, combining for four goals and three assists.

However, the rest of the team's offense has been lacking. The Florida Panthers are looking to get Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart more involved in scoring, as they have yet to contribute a point in the series.

Poll : 0 votes