In a tragic incident that shook the ice hockey community, Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave has come under intense scrutiny following the death of Adam Johnson. The fatal incident occurred during an Elite Ice Hockey League game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, when Johnson suffered a severe neck injury caused by Petgrave's skate blade.

While the South Yorkshire Police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Johnson's death, he was later released on bail.

However, the police have not revealed the suspect's name, but the incident has spurred intense arguments about whether Petgrave's actions were accidental or deliberate. Elmo Aittola, a former assistant coach with HK Spisska Nova Ves of the Slovak Extraliga, adds a new layer to the controversy.

Aittola, who coached Petgrave during the 2021–2022 season in the Slovak League, made a damning admission about the defenseman's playing style. Speaking to the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat, Aittola expressed a negative view of Petgrave, stating:

"I coached Matt for a very short stint. I wanted to get rid of him immediately ... He has no respect for himself or his opponents. He used to get into a bit of a mess. He is a very dirty player."

Aittola went on to elaborate on his experience with Petgrave, highlighting concerns about the defenseman's lack of respect for opponents, involvement in questionable situations leading to injuries, and a generally dirty playing style.

As authorities investigate Johnson's tragic death, Aittola concludes with a measured opinion:

"I don't think his (Petgrave's) intention was to kill anyone. I don't think he intended to harm anyone ... But if there's one player I'm willing to believe could use his skates to stop an opponent, I think Matt Petgrave could do it. He is an extremely reckless player."

Adam Johnson's unfortunate incident with Matt Petgrave

During a hockey match at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, Adam Johnson faced a tragic incident when he was struck in the neck by Matt Petgrave. The collision occurred after Petgrave reportedly lost his balance. Spectators observed Johnson bleeding, displaying remarkable courage as he moved away before ultimately collapsing. In the 35th minute, the game was halted for immediate medical attention, but unfortunately, Johnson could not be saved.

The devastating accident resulted from the inadvertent contact of Matt Petgrave's raised leg near the center line.