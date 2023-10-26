VIDEO: Arber Xhekaj's knuckles meet Voronkov's face after Habs defenseman was pushed into boards

Today the spotlight fell on Arber Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens defenseman, and Dmitri Voronkov, a debutant forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as their clash escalated into a fiery exchange of blows.

NHL insider Marc Dumont provided a detailed account of the incident, reporting,

"Voronkov boards Xhekaj, Xhekaj gets a minor for roughing. Voronkov for boarding. They fight."

What transpired on the ice was captured in a video shared by Marc Dumont, leaving no room for doubt about the sequence of events.

In the video, Voronkov can be seen delivering a forceful boarding hit on Arber Xhekaj. In response, Xhekaj wasted no time in charging at Voronkov, ready to defend himself and assert his presence. The Canadiens' Pearson also attempted to join the confrontation, but he was intercepted by another Jackets player, further fueling the intensity of the situation.

As Xhekaj and Voronkov locked horns on the side, they engaged in an exchange of punches. The fierce duel eventually culminated in both players tumbling to the ice, leading to the intervention of the referees, who promptly stepped in to put an end to the altercation.

Dmitri Voronkov, a Russian forward, currently plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL, having been drafted 114th overall by the team in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. On the other side, Arber Xhekaj who made his NHL debut on October 12 is a Canadian defenseman proudly wearing the Montreal Canadiens jersey in the NHL.

The Undrafted Enforcer: Arber Xhekaj's NHL Journey

Arber Xhekaj's journey to the NHL truly shows his determination. Despite going undrafted in both the 2020 and 2021 NHL drafts, Xhekaj's standout performance during the Montreal Canadiens training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season earned him a three-year, entry-level contract with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Xhekaj established himself as a formidable defenseman, earning a reputation for his blend of old-school enforcer qualities and modern-day defensive skills. His NHL debut on October 12, 2022, was historic as he became the first player in NHL history with a surname starting with the letter X. Xhekaj didn't just make history; he recorded his first NHL point and won his first NHL fight against a notable opponent, Zack Kassian.

Xhekaj's season came to a premature end due to a shoulder injury in February 2023, but not before he had contributed five goals and eight assists, and led the Canadiens in penalty minutes with 101 in 51 games.