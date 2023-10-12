VIDEO: Connor Bedard's sister and parents left in disbelief over Blackhawks rookie's squandered chance against Bruins

Connor Bedard's family, including his sister Madison and parents Melanie and Tom Bedard, recently witnessed a moment during a Blackhawks game that left them in sheer disbelief. The incident occurred as the young rookie Connor Bedard came tantalizingly close to scoring his second goal of the game, only to have the puck denied by the Bruins goaltender.

The scene was captured on video and subsequently shared on Twitter by Charlie Roumeliotis, the Blackhawks Insider for NBCS Chicago. In his tweet, Roumeliotis highlighted the emotions that ran high as Connor Bedard's family watched the near-miss unfold on the ice. The caption read:

"Connor Bedard comes so close to scoring his second goal of the period, and his parents and sister are in disbelief that it didn't go in 😂 #Blackhawks."

Expand Tweet

This incident not only exemplified the emotions and dedication of the Bedard family but also shed light on the immense support and encouragement they provided to their talented son and brother.

While Bedard may not have scored his second goal in that particular moment, he undoubtedly has the full support of his family and fans, who will continue to cheer him on in his budding career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Who is Connor Bedard's father? All we know about Tom Bedard

Connor Bedard, the hockey prodigy who has taken the hockey world by storm, owes a significant part of his success to the unwavering support and dedication of his father, Tom Bedard. Born on July 17, 2005, in North Vancouver, Connor had the privilege of growing up in an environment that nurtured his passion for hockey.

However, it was Tom, a logger by profession, who played a pivotal role in shaping Connor's journey to stardom.

Tom Bedard's commitment to his job in the forest industry is nothing short of remarkable. Working tirelessly for eight hours a day, he often started his strenuous workday at 3 in the morning. The logging industry is known for its demanding nature, but this never deterred Tom from giving his best. He dedicated his entire adult life to this field, showcasing the kind of work ethic that is rarely seen.

Despite the demanding nature of his job, Tom's support for his son's dreams and aspirations was huge. One of the most remarkable aspects of Tom's role as a father is his dedication to driving Connor to his hockey practices. Tom Bedard has been a constant source of encouragement and inspiration for Connor.