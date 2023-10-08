VIDEO: Evander Kane flaunts brand new $250,000 Italian super sports car

Evander Kane, an NHL professional ice hockey player, recently made headlines flaunting his brand new 2023 Maserati MC20 super sports car. This is not just a car; it's a statement. As reported by driving.ca, it cost roughly $250,000, which is a testament to Kane's taste for the sports car.

Evander Kane's Maserati MC20 in mint condition is an astounding example of Italian engineering and design. With its vibrant Digital Mint exterior color and Nero/Grigio combination interior hues, this vehicle exudes luxury and sophistication.

The MC20 is driven by a Nettuno 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine, producing an astounding 621 horsepower and 538 ft-lbs of torque. An 8-speed double-clutch transmission ensures smooth gear shifts for optimal performance.

Its fuel tank holds 60 L and it requires Premium Unleaded gasoline. According to Natural Resources Canada, the MC20 consumes about 15.4 L/100km in the city, and 9.5 L/100km on the highway.

This supercar boasts impressive dimensions that match its incredible performance. With 4669mm in length, 1965mm in width, and 1218 mm in height - making it one of the smallest supercars available today - yet its performance does not suffer due to its compact dimensions. In fact, it weighs approximately 1540 kg with wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter.

Evander Kane's MC20 does not compromise when it comes to safety. Equipped with 4 airbags (Front and Side), an electronic hill holder, and a low tire pressure monitor. Furthermore, LED, Projector Beam and Auto Highbeam headlights as well as standard 360º view camera and rear radar parking assistance provide further comfort.

Maserati's interior of the MC20 is as luxurious as expected from such an exquisite vehicle, featuring a 7-speaker audio system and a 10.1" touchscreen display with voice-activated capabilities for audio, phone, navigation, climate control, and climate settings. Connectivity options available include Carplay, Android smartphones; USB, Bluetooth; AM/FM Radio, and Hard Drive capabilities.

However, the MC20 is more than just about performance and safety; it also prioritizes comfort and luxury. Though it lacks memory seats, its power-adjustable leather front seats offer a comfortable driving experience.

Evander Kane's 2023 Maserati MC20 car is more than just an automobile: it represents style, power, and success for him both on the ice and road. Italian engineering and design were honored with such an exquisite tribute. Furthermore, it symbolizes Kane as a force to be reckoned with, whether on the ice or on the road.