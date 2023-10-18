VIDEO: Jets' Cole Perfetti smashes face-first into boards after hit by Andreas Englund

During the second period of the Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings game, Jets' Cole Perfetti was hit from behind by Kings' Andreas Englund near the neutral zone.

The hit appeared so dangerous that Cole Perfetti's face was smashed into the board. However, no call was made by the referee on the play.

The LA Kings currently lead the Winnipeg Jets 5-1. Pierre-Luc Dubois was the first to get the team on board at the 11:01 mark of the first period. Five minutes later, Trevor Moore made it 2-0. The second period saw no goals from either side.

Coming into the third period, Arthur Kallivey, from an assist from Moore, gave the Kings a 3-0 lead. Trevor Moore then scored his second of the game to make it 4-0 for the Kings. The battle between the two teams is currently ongoing, with five minutes remaining for the final buzzer.