VIDEO: Logan Paul and KSI gift Auston Matthews personalized PRIME chain worth staggering $250,000

Logan Paul and KSI, two prominent figures in the world of entertainment and sports, recently made headlines by gifting Auston Matthews, the star center of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a personalized Prime chain worth a staggering $250,000.

This extravagant gesture came as a part of their collaboration and sponsorship announcement with Prime Hydration, a well-known sports beverage company. As they unveiled the chain, Paul exclaimed,

"We got a gift for you because we get this gift for all our Prime Athletes. We got you some ice."

The tradition of presenting these Prime chains to sponsored athletes began earlier this year when the UFC's champions, Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, received their unique chains in June.

Manchester City's striker Erling Haaland and Aston Villa Women's forward Alisha Lehmann were also among the fortunate recipients of this exclusive token. The chain has become a symbolic gesture and recognition for athletes who partner with Prime Hydration.

Following the grand gift presentation, the trio of Matthews, KSI, and Paul hit the ice for some skillful workouts. Auston Matthews, renowned for his exceptional shot accuracy, faced a challenging task of hitting all three Prime Hydration bottles, but he handled it with ease. As Matthews proudly stated,

"I've always tried to pick and choose and be comfortable with the product, the company. It was nice to have something like this come along and it seems like a cool opportunity, so I'm excited about it."

Notably, Matthews has the distinction of being the first NHL player to sign with Prime Hydration, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. Prime Hydration is also the official sports drink of the UFC, underlining its growing influence in the sports industry.

In a statement, Matthews expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, explaining why it made perfect sense. He emphasized the importance of choosing the right products and companies to associate with and expressed his excitement about this new opportunity.

Auston Matthews: Highest-paid NHL star with $33 million deal and top-endorsement partnerships

Matthews, who signed a lucrative four-year, $33 million extension with the Maple Leafs in August, now stands as the highest-paid NHL player, boasting an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $13.25 million.

Apart from this partnership with Prime Hydration, Auston Matthews has already made his mark in the endorsement world, collaborating with major brands such as RBC and BET99. These endorsements reflect his exceptional talent and marketability, making him a sought-after athlete not only in the NHL but also in the wider sports industry.