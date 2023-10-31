VIDEO: Penguins' touching tribute video for Adam Johnson after former prospect's death in freak accident

The hockey world was left in shock and sorrow when news broke that 29-year-old American ice hockey player Adam Johnson had tragically passed away in a "freak accident."

The incident happened during a game with the British professional club Nottingham Panthers on October 28. In a touching tribute, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team where Johnson began his professional journey, paid their respects to the late player in a pregame ceremony at the PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins pay heartfelt tribute to former player Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson, a former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Bulldog, had a promising career ahead of him.

He had joined the Elite Ice Hockey League team, the Nottingham Panthers, just a few months before his death. During the Panthers' Challenge Cup game at Utilita Arena Sheffield, Johnson "appeared to suffer a serious neck injury" after a collision with a player from the opposing team, the Sheffield Steelers, as reported by CNN.

The Penguins, where Johnson had spent three seasons from 2017 to 2020, organized a poignant video tribute for their former teammate. As players from both the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins gathered at center ice, the big screen displayed some of Johnson's NHL highlights.

That included his first NHL goal, which was scored against his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild. Rather than observing a moment of silence, the Penguins encouraged the crowd to stand and cheer in honor of Adam Johnson, celebrating his accomplishments and his time in the NHL.

The tribute didn't end with the video presentation. In a touching display of unity and respect, the Penguins and the visiting Anaheim Ducks stood shoulder to shoulder to remember their fallen comrade.

The players wore helmets with "AK 47" decals, a tribute to Johnson's jersey number. These gestures, while simple, conveyed the deep sense of loss and camaraderie that permeates the hockey community.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts on the tragedy:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. He's just a great guy, a great teammate, had an awesome attitude while he was here, just genuinely happy to be playing in the NHL. So, it's heartbreaking that that's happened."

Adam Johnson's untimely passing serves as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in the game of hockey, and the importance of cherishing every moment on the ice.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the broader hockey community will continue to mourn the loss of this talented and promising player, who will forever remain in their hearts and memories.