Hockey fans were treated to an early-season spectacle as Ryan Reaves of the Toronro Maple Leafs and Arber Xhekaj of the Montreal Candiens engaged in a heated and intense brawl during their opening matchup of the 2023/24 NHL season.

This unforgettable showdown marked the first fight of the 2023/24 NHL season and has taken the internet by storm.

The fight erupted in the first period of the game as tensions ran high. Both Reaves and Xhekaj are known for their physical and aggressive style of play, and it was only a matter of time before they clashed on the ice.

The two players dropped their gloves, and the arena erupted in excitement. The brawl was a true heavyweight bout, with both players trading powerful punches and grappling for control. It seemed as though neither Reaves nor Xhekaj was willing to back down, and the energy in the arena was palpable.

The fight eventually came to an end as the officials stepped in to separate the combatants as the took the brawl to the ground with the goalpost ending up upside down. Xhekaj was deemed the instigator of the fight as Reaves ended up skating away with a smile on his face.