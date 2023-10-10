The Vegas Golden Knights made a grand entrance on Monday night, bringing the coveted Stanley Cup to Allegiant Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers. The occasion was not just about lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch but marked a significant moment of celebration and camaraderie.

Amidst cheers from enthusiastic fans, the Golden Knights joined the Raiders and Packers during their warm-up sessions. They were welcomed by Raiders owner Mark Davis, former star Marshawn Lynch and coach Josh McDaniels, who congratulated them on their recent championship win.

Expand Tweet

The Golden Knights then ascended to the 200 level of the stadium, where they adorned their iconic golden jerseys. In a lighthearted moment, they played a prank on one of their own before taking the stage beneath the colossal 3D-printed torch. The crowd, including many Packers fans, erupted in cheers as captain Mark Stone raised the Stanley Cup and Jonathan Marchessault lit the torch.

Stone expressed the importance of building a bond between the Knights and the city, acknowledging the Raiders' growing affection for Las Vegas.

This event, coupled with their recent championship ring ceremony, serves as a reminder for the Vegas Golden Knights to relish their achievements and stay in the moment as they prepare to open the new season against the Seattle Kraken.

Jason of Beverly Hills crafts exquisite championship ring for Vegas Golden Knights' historic Stanley Cup victory

The Vegas Golden Knights' historic Stanley Cup victory in 2023 was commemorated with a dazzling championship ring crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills, a renowned jewelry design company under the ownership of Jason Arasheben. Known for their exquisite creations, Jason of Beverly Hills has a prestigious history of designing championship rings for various sports franchises, including the Golden State Warriors of the NBA and the Las Vegas Aces of the Women's NBA.

The ring's unveiling during a ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas left fans in awe of its intricate design and sparkling gemstones. Team owner Bill Foley expressed his unwavering confidence in Jason of Beverly Hills, acknowledging their ability to craft a unique and awe-inspiring ring that perfectly captured the essence of the Golden Knights' remarkable season. Foley remarked,

"It's clear they exceeded expectations and created a design I am sure our players, staff, and fans will cherish."

The Vegas Golden Knights' championship ring is a true work of art, featuring a multitude of intricate details and symbolic elements that pay homage to their triumphant journey to hockey glory.