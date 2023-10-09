VIDEO: Vegas Golden Knights reveal Stanley Cup championship ring

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated their 2023 Stanley Cup victory in style with a dazzling championship ring ceremony held at the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday night. The team clinched their first-ever Stanley Cup in a thrilling five-game series against the Florida Panthers in June.

The Vegas Golden Knights took to their official Instagram account to share the unveiling of their stunning 2023 Stanley Cup championship rings. The post was captioned:

"IT’S HERE AND IT’S BEAUTIFUL 🤩 The 2023 Stanley Cup Champions now have the bling to show for it 💍."

The rings, adorned with symbolism and extravagant surprises, were designed in collaboration with renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills.

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley expressed his confidence in Jason of Beverly Hills' track record, believing they could create a ring that was not only distinctive but also a perfect reflection of the city and the exceptional season the team had put together.

In true Las Vegas fashion, the championship rings are nothing short of opulent, featuring an array of eye-catching elements. One of the most intriguing features is a detachable top that can be worn as a pendant, complete with the inscription, "It's Knight Time" on the reverse side.

When removed, the top reveals a replica of the team's home arena, T-Mobile Arena, meticulously crafted to resemble the center ice logo during the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. Small stars on this mini rink mark the locations where the Golden Knights scored their nine goals in the game that clinched the Cup.

More on features of Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Championship Rings

The rings are a veritable treasure trove of diamonds, boasting around 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds in total. Notably, 67 white diamonds are set on the Knights' primary logo, symbolizing the total number of wins they secured during the regular season and playoffs.

The inner bezel of the ring features 32 diamonds, representing each of the NHL's 32 teams. Additionally, 0.54 carats of diamonds adorning the Stanley Cup itself pay homage to the team's 54 all-time playoff victories.

Symbolism runs deep in these rings, with six stones encircling the diamond-studded Stanley Cup, signifying the franchise's six seasons since its inception as an expansion team in 2017-18.

For fans eager to share in the championship glory, the Vegas Golden Knights are producing 50 rings for public sale. These rings are nearly identical to those received by the players and are set to be sold for a princely sum of $75,000 each.