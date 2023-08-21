"Was supposed to be a lightning": Flyers signing Oliver Bonk to ELC has fans reminiscing

The Philadelphia Flyers have taken a notable step by signing defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year entry-level contract, as confirmed by General Manager Daniel Briere.

This move comes after Bonk was chosen by the Flyers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The announcement has stirred a flurry of reactions among NHL fans on Twitter, showcasing a range of emotions from excitement to humor.

One enthusiastic fan couldn't contain their optimism, proclaiming:

"PLAN THE PARADE."

In the midst of the excitement, another fan expressed their desire to embrace Bonk's arrival with a jersey purchase, simply stating:

"need the jersey."

Adding a touch of humor to the reactions, a fan playfully suggested:

"With a name like that, Oliver should have totally been a baseball player."

As fans eagerly await the upcoming season, the signing of Oliver Bonk has offered fans to be creative in their response upon knowing the Philadelphia Flyers' new signee's name. The reactions on Twitter show the passion and engagement of NHL fans, and Flyers fans are definitely enthusiastic about his name.

Philadelphia Flyers' Oliver Bonk's professional hockey journey

At 18 years old (born on Jan. 9, 2005), Bonk made a considerable impact during the 2022-23 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Notching an impressive 40 points from 10 goals and 30 assists across 67 games, he ranked fifth in assists and eighth in points within his team.

The Ottawa native, standing at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, achieved career highs in goals, assists, points, power-play goals and shorthanded goals. Bonk's notable performance included an eight-game point streak and a career-best three assists in a single game. He also played a significant role in London's OHL Finals run, contributing 11 assists in 21 playoff appearances.

Additionally, his participation in the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team Canada resulted in a gold medal win, further showcasing his skill.

In the span of two seasons with the London Knights, Bonk accumulated 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) and demonstrated his versatility with two power-play goals, one game-winning goal and 44 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season OHL games. His playoff prowess was equally commendable, amassing 12 points (1 goal, 11 assists) and maintaining eight penalty minutes across 28 contests.

As the Philadelphia Flyers welcome Oliver Bonk into their fold, his promising trajectory in the OHL and international competition sets the stage for an exciting journey in professional hockey. With his well-rounded skill set and proven ability to thrive under pressure, Bonk's entry onto the NHL stage is anticipated with considerable excitement.