Washington Capitals will not renew contract of head coach Peter Laviolette after three seasons

The Washington Capitals have announced that they will not be renewing head coach Peter Laviolette's contract. He has been with the team since 2020.

Laviolette compiled a 115-78-27 record over three seasons, but the team finished this season with a 35-37-10 record, their most losses since 2006-07.

While Laviolette had to deal with several challenges during his tenure, including COVID-19 and injuries to key players, the team ultimately decided that there were not enough results to justify re-signing him to a pricey contract.

Laviolette's contract with Washington Capitals was set to expire on June 30, and negotiations on an extension went cold during the season.

Laviolette is a veteran coach who led the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup title in 2006-07 and ranks eighth all-time in coaching wins. However, his tenure with the Washington Capitals included two first-round exits and a playoff miss.

The search for Laviolette's successor will be conducted by Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan, who is expected to cast a wide net and be patient in his search.

MacLellan will speak to reporters on Saturday to discuss his decision to part ways with Laviolette, the season that was, and what he is looking for in his next bench boss.

In a statement, MacLellan thanked Laviolette for his leadership and dedication to the organization, calling him a "first-class individual" who represented the club with integrity and guided the Washington Capitals through many difficult circumstances.

How former Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette built reputation in NHL

Peter Laviolette had a modest career as a professional player, spending most of his ten-year career in the minor leagues. He only played 12 games for the New York Rangers in the NHL but did represent the United States in the Olympics twice.

However, Laviolette's true success came as a coach. He began his coaching career as head coach of the ECHL Wheeling Nailers, leading them to the playoffs in his only season as coach.

He then moved on to the Providence Bruins of the AHL, where he coached the team to an impressive 56-15-4 record in the 1998-99 season. The team went on to win the AHL Calder Cup Championship, and Laviolette was named AHL Coach of the Year.

Following his success in the AHL, Laviolette was hired as an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins. Despite being from the Boston area, he was disappointed when he was passed over for the head coaching job there. He subsequently left for the head coaching job with the New York Islanders.

Laviolette's coaching career continued to thrive, as he went on to coach the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2006, becoming just the fourth American-born coach to win the Stanley Cup. He has also coached for the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and Washington Capitals.

He made it to the playoffs with each team and lead the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010. In 2021, he was named the head coach of the United States men's national hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

