WATCH: Aaron Rodgers invites fans to MetLife Stadium for 2024 NHL Stadium Series

In an unexpected and exhilarating announcement, NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers has extended an invitation to fans.

The renowned American football quarterback, who recently joined the New York Jets, took to social media to invite fans to his new home - the MetLife Stadium - for the 2024 NHL Stadium series. The video of the same was shared by the New York Rangers on Twitter.

Renowned for his illustrious exploits, Rodgers has embraced his new role as a sports figure in the vibrant city of New York. The NFL icon recently experienced the electrifying atmosphere and passionate support of fans during a visit to Madison Square Garden.

In the video released by the New York Rangers, Rodgers couldn't contain his enthusiasm as he addressed fans.

"As a newcomer in New York this spring, I felt the love when I was at MSG," Rodgers exclaimed. With a smile, he continued, "Now it's my pleasure to welcome you guys to my new home, MetLife Stadium. Can't wait to see you at the Stadium Series in February. Go Rangers!"

Here's the video:

New York Rangers @NYRangers Aaron gets it. 🤝 See you at MetLife! Aaron gets it. 🤝 See you at MetLife! https://t.co/3ZeKZIlB6Z

The much-anticipated 2024 NHL Stadium Series is set to captivate fans with two thrilling outdoor games during the 2023-24 season.

Returning after a brief hiatus, the series at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, promises to deliver an unparalleled experience for fans as the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils on February 17. A day later, the New York Rangers face the New York Islanders.

The MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is renowned for hosting major sporting events. Serving as the home of both the New York Jets and the New York Giants, the stadium has a seating capacity of over 82,000, making it an ideal venue for the grandeur of the NHL Stadium Series.

A look at Aaron Rodgers journey to NFL stardom

Aaron Rodgers' journey to NFL stardom began at Butte College, where he showcased his skills before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley.

After setting passing records, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005. After backing up Brett Favre, Rodgers became the starting quarterback three years later.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2011, earning the MVP title. With four league MVP awards and numerous other achievements, Rodgers is widely recognized as one of the all-time great quarterbacks in NFL history.

