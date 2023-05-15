WATCH: Alex Pietrangelo and Leon Draisaitl have an awkward handshake after Golden Knights eliminated Oilers

The defeat in Game 6 was a disheartening moment for Leon Draisaitl and all the fans present at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers fell to the Vegas Golden Knights with a resounding 5-2 victory, securing their spot in the Western Conference Finals.

As both teams regrouped for the handshake following the game's final buzzer, Leon Draisaitl had an awkward moment with the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

During the post-game handshake, Draisaitl had an awkward moment with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The encounter was caught on video and showcased a tense atmosphere, but both players acknowledged each other, displaying sportsmanship.

In Game 4, Pietrangelo delivered a vicious two-handed slash on Draisaitl, leaving him in pain on the ice. The slash came after Draisaitl missed an opportunity to score, leading to frustration from Pietrangelo. The play was widely criticized as dangerous and potentially injurious, resulting in a one-game suspension for Pietrangelo issued by the NHL players' safety committee.

A look into the incredible run of Leon Draisaitl in the playoffs

Leon Draisaitl ended the regular season by posting his career-high numbers. He played 80 games this season and accumulated 128 points through 52 goals and 76 assists.

Carrying his momentum into the playoffs, Draisaitl continued to shine. In 12 postseason games, he contributed 18 points with 13 goals and 5 assists, making him the second-highest goal scorer for the Edmonton Oilers, following Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl led the charge for the Edmonton Oilers in the first eight games, scoring 13 goals for a total of 17 points in the first eight games. However, his production dipped in the later stages of the series against the Golden Knights, with only one point in the last four games.

Throughout their playoff run, the Edmonton Oilers heavily relied on power-play goals, accounting for more than 46% of their total goals. Unfortunately, in Game 6, they were unable to capitalize on a power play for the second time in the playoffs, hampering their chances of a comeback.

