WATCH: Arber Xhekaj's punch drops Corey Perry onto the ice

Arber Xhekaj continued to show his aggressiveness in Montreal Canadiens' second game of the new season. With 22 seconds left in the second period, Xhekaj locked horns with Blackhawks veteran Corey Perry.

After a tough fight for puck possesion behind the Habs goal, Arber Xhekaj pushed Perry down to the ice. As Perry was trying to get up, Xhekaj pushed the veteran into the boards.

Xhekaj then grabbed Perry by his left hand to initially push him away and then caught a left-hand hook onto Corey Perry's face. The Chicago veteran spun and fell to the ice.

Arber Xhekaj wanted all the smoke but the referee intervened and Corey Perry himself skated away from the Habs defenseman.