Watch: Brendan Smith's big hit sends Connor Bedard to the dressing room during Devils vs Blackhawks game

Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old sensation from the Chicago Blackhawks, was forced to exit the game after a punishing hit from Brendan Smith of the New Jersey Devils. The hit occurred during the first period, leaving Bedard shaken as he headed to the locker room, holding his face.

The incident unfolded shortly after Connor Bedard carried the puck into the offensive zone. Smith, a defenseman for the Devils, delivered a crushing high hit that caught Bedard by surprise. The impact of the hit immediately drew Bedard to the bench, where he held his face in apparent discomfort.

Meanwhile, a brawl erupted below the net involving Nick Foligno, Brett Seney, and other Blackhawks teammates. Unfortunately for Bedard and the Blackhawks, the repercussions of the hit extended past the drama of the opening period. The young star did not return for the second period, and the team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

This marks the first instance in Bedard's NHL career that he has faced an injury, a massive blow for the rookie who had played in each of the Blackhawks' first 38 games of the season without interruption.

Just hours before the game against the Devils, Connor Bedard had discussed the honor of being selected for the prestigious event, which could make him the youngest player ever to participate in an All-Star Game.

Connor Bedard becomes sixth 18-year-old to make an All-Star Game

Connor Bedard's selection places him in an elite group of just six 18-year-olds chosen to play in an NHL All-Star Game, a list that includes NHL legends like Steve Yzerman, Patrik Laine, and Aaron Ekblad. Luke Richardson, emphasized the importance of the experience for Bedard's growth.

"It's a great experience for him," Richardson noted. "I know he trains with some of these guys, the stars, in the summer, but to go and perform in a high-profile event with the NHL."

Bedard also recognizes the invaluable learning opportunity the All-Star experience presents. He said:

"When you can be with those guys, see how they act, how they are with people, it's definitely big and a bonus for me," he stated. "Watching them and being around guys that have done everything in the League, it's good for me to learn from that."

As Connor Bedard prepares to represent the Blackhawks on the grand stage, his inclusion as the youngest-ever NHL All-Star shows not only his accomplishments but also the promising future he holds within the league.