WATCH: Bruins legend Zdeno Chara runs in the 127th Boston Marathon

Former Boston Bruins captain and NHL legend Zdeno Chara recently participated in the 127th Boston Marathon. Chara ran to support two causes that are close to his heart: The Hoyt Foundation and The Thomas E. Smith Foundation.

The Hoyt Foundation was founded by renowned Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt and his son Rick, who has cerebral palsy. It has had a long-standing impact on the Boston Athletic Association and the Boston Marathon.

The late Dick Hoyt became an icon of the race to push his son in his wheelchair the entire 26.2 miles dozens of times.

Chara shared that the Hoyts personally helped motivate the Bruins to their 2011 Stanley Cup Championship. The foundation has impacted millions of people worldwide.

Chara also expressed his support for The Thomas E. Smith Foundation, which helps those affected by and living with paralysis. Chara described Tom Smith as "one of the most resilient and inspiring stories," and praised his foundation's passion and dedication to helping others.

Zdeno Chara -- wearing bib #3333 -- finished the @bostonmarathon in 3:38:23.

The former Bruins defenseman spent 14 of his 24 seasons in Boston. He was consistently a top defenseman in the NHL and a player who displayed unparalleled leadership, commitment, and culture. Zdeno Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins last September to retire with them ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Zdeno Chara Retires with record-breaking legacy

Zdeno Chara, also known as "Big Z," has left an indelible mark on the NHL during his career.

The Slovakian-born defenseman was drafted in the third round by the New York Islanders in 1996. He went on to play for the Ottawa Senators before signing with the Boston Bruins in 2006.

Chara's size, skill, and leadership have made him one of the most dominant defensemen in the league for over a decade. He won the Norris Trophy in 2009 and led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011, where he was also the team's captain.

Chara was a three-time NHL First-Team All-Star and held the record for the hardest shot at the All-Star Skills Competition.

Zdeno Chara set the record for most NHL games played by a defenseman in February 2022 and retired from the league in September 2022. His impact on the game of hockey is immeasurable, and he will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest defensemen of all time.

