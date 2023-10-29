Watch: Calgary Flames enter the arena for Heritage Classic contest vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Calgary Flames made a striking and memorable entrance as they prepared to face off against the Edmonton Oilers in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.

Sporting eye-catching blue cowboy jumpsuits, complete with red boots and iconic white cowboy hats, the Flames put on a show for the fans and embraced the rich cowboy culture associated with the city of Calgary.

Expand Tweet

The choice of attire was a nod to the famous Calgary Stampede, a beloved annual event that captivates the city with its celebration of cowboy culture and horsemanship.

Every summer, Calgarians and visitors don cowboy-inspired clothing as they immerse themselves in the Stampede's festivities. The history of the cowboy identity runs deep in Alberta, and the Calgary Stampede pays homage to this heritage.

The Calgary Stampede, known as "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth," is a massive event held every July in Calgary, Alberta. It draws over a million visitors each year and features a wide array of attractions, including one of the world's largest rodeos, a grand parade, midway rides, stage shows, concerts, agricultural competitions, chuckwagon racing and exhibitions highlighting First Nations culture.

The origins of the Stampede date back to 1886 when the Calgary and District Agricultural Society organized its first fair. However, it was in 1912 that American promoter Guy Weadick introduced the Stampede, which rapidly evolved into a popular rodeo and festival.

Weadick returned in 1919 to arrange the Victory Stampede, commemorating the return of soldiers from World War I. In 1923, the event officially became an annual fixture when it merged with the Calgary Industrial Exhibition, creating the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede.

As the Calgary Flames got ready to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Heritage Classic, their choice of cowboy attire was a spirited tribute to the city's cultural roots and a fun way to engage with fans.

More on Calgary Flames' performance

The Calgary Flames are keen to end a four-game losing streak attributed to offensive struggles. Their two victories came against the Jets in the season opener and the Sabres on the road. Recent losses included a 3-1 defeat against the Rangers and a 3-0 home loss to the Blues, leaving them with a 2-5-1 record.

Elias Lindholm has been productive with two goals and four assists but was held scoreless in two consecutive games and had just one assist in three matchups against the Oilers last season.

Nazem Kadri is struggling with just one point and a -8 rating, while Noah Hanifin leads in ice time with four points. Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in goal for the Calgary Flames.