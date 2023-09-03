Watch: Clad in Sidney Crosby Mario Lemieux jerseys, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn unleash at WWE Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux in WWE? Well, something close to that happened yesterday.

In a jaw-dropping WWE Pittsburgh showdown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, decked out in Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys, brought the Steel City Street Fight to life in unforgettable fashion. This intense battle featured an array of brutal moves, dramatic twists, and an unexpected interference that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The chaos erupted from the opening bell as both teams, fueled by their anger, unleashed a torrent of mayhem. Kevin Owens, sporting Mario Lemieux's iconic Penguins jersey, and Sami Zayn wearing Sidney Crosby's jersey, set the tone by putting Finn Balor's head inside a trash can and subjecting it to numerous Kendo Stick shots.

As the battle raged on, the Judgment Day duo of Balor and Priest found themselves on the receiving end of a relentless assault. Steel chair shots rained down upon them, leaving fans wondering if they could withstand the onslaught. Just as it looked like Balor and Priest might retreat from the brutality, Dominik Mysterio emerged to aid his beleaguered comrades.

The sight of Owens and Zayn, sporting the Penguins jerseys seemed to reinvigorate the tag team champions, quickly negating the effects of Judgment Day's earlier dominance.

In the brutal WWE match, Kevin Owens endured savage attacks, executing a Swanton Bomb on Dirty Dom through a table. Despite interference from JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley, Owens persisted.

Sami Zayn neared victory with a Helluva Kick on Finn Balor, but Dominik Mysterio's briefcase strike allowed Balor to seize the win. The shocking outcome saw Judgment Day claim the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Payback in a chaotic and unforgettable bout.

For the hockey fans, it was sad to see these two WWE fighters losing, wearing Mario and Crosby's jerseys.

More from the life of Pens star Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby, the renowned NHL player, maintains a private and down-to-earth lifestyle, shying away from social media. He's lived with Mario Lemieux's family and eventually bought his own home in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. Crosby also owns a house in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Crosby inked lucrative endorsement deals with Reebok, Adidas, Bell, Tim Hortons, and Gatorade. Crosby won an Emmy Award for his involvement in "There's No Place Like Home With Sidney Crosby" and another for the Merci Sidney video.

He's actively engaged in his community through the S.C. Foundation and initiated the "Little Penguins Program" to support young hockey enthusiasts. Crosby tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.