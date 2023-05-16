Watch: Dale Hunter hilariously can't use an iPad and fans have a field day

When it comes to using electronic technology in the modern world, London Knights head coach and former hockey player Dale Hunter appears to have fallen behind.

During Game 3 of the OHL Championship series between the London Knights and the Peterborough Petes, Knights coach Dale Hunter was caught on camera struggling to use an iPad.

He shouted several times at the referee, but in the process, he forgot how to use the device.

Since being posted, the video has been making rounds on Twitter and has garnered over 100K views. The video caught the eye of many fans who had some hilarious reactions to the video.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"I know how to use this iPad like you know how to ref” -Dale Hunter (probably)."

"Hahahaha old farts and technology don't mix."

"Please keep an ISO cam on him for the rest of the game."

"Dales looking like Mr Lahey hitting that water bottle"

"This made me LOL!"

A look into the professional hockey career of Dale Hunter

Head coach Dale Hunter of the Washington Capitals talks with Troy Brouwer #20 and Cody Eakin #50 during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Verizon Center on December 3, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Hunter began his NHL career in 1980 after he was picked 41st overall by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1979 NHL Entry Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Nordiques before being traded to the Washington Capitals during the 1986-87 season.

Hunter then spent a total of 12 seasons with the Washington Capitals and was the captain of the team for five years. After his time with the Capitals, Dale Hunter was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in the 1988-99 season.

St Louis Blues v Washington Capitals

He had a short stint of 12 games with the Avalanche, helping them to reach the Western Conference Finals that year, where they lost to the eventual champions, the Dallas Stars. After spending 19 years in the NHL, Hunter decided to hang up his skates.

He played 1,407 games in his NHL career and managed to rack up 1,020 points through 323 goals and 697 assists. Following his playing career, Hunter also served as the head coach of the Washington Capitals.

He's presently the head coach and co-owner of the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

