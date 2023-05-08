The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs has been filled with surprises and unexpected turnarounds. One of the most stunning developments has been the series between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Prior to Game 7 of the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Panthers, Leafs fans were confident about who they wanted as their second round opponent. While celebrating their first-round win outside Scotiabank Arena, fans were seen chanting "We want Florida."

They believed that the Panthers would be the easier opponent because they finished below the Leafs in the standings during the regular season. Little did they know that their expectations would soon be shattered.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet "WE WANT FLORIDA!" chants in Toronto right now

The Florida Panthers emerged victorious in their series against the Bruins, securing a spot in the second round to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the Leafs' confidence quickly turned into disappointment. The Panthers have won the first three games of the series in convincing fashion, leaving the Maple Leafs in a dire situation.

The irony of the situation was not lost on the Panthers' fans, who decided to give a Leafs fans a taste of their own medicine after Game 3. After taking a 3-0 series lead, the Panthers' fans clapped back at the Leafs' fans with the same chant, "We want Florida." It was a powerful moment that showcased the motivation of Florida Panthers fans.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce



Panthers fans didn't forget and clapped back with their own chant



Remember when Leafs fans chanted "We Want Florida"?…Panthers fans didn't forget and clapped back with their own chant

The Panthers' fans had every reason to be jubilant. Their team, which was underestimated by Leafs fans, have proven their worth on the ice. The series has not gone according to the Leafs' expectations. The Panthers have taken advantage of the Leafs' lackadaisical play.

Leafs fans find themselves in a precarious position. Down 3-0, their team faces an uphill battle to salvage the series. The confidence they had before the matchup against the Panthers has been replaced with uncertainty and frustration. The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding high on their success and the support of their passionate fans.

Florida Panthers Defenseman Aaron Ekblad Records Two Assists in Game 3 Victory

Aaron Ekblad played a pivotal role in his team's 3-2 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Florida Panthers star recorded a pair of assists in the contest. After a quiet start to the postseason, Ekblad stepped up when it mattered most. He set up Anthony Duclair's power-play goal early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1.

Ekblad's contributions didn't stop there. He also picked up an assist on Sam Reinhart's game-winning goal in overtime. The 27-year-old defenseman's performance in Game 3 was especially impressive considering his lack of production in the playoffs prior to Sunday's contest. He had just one point in his first eight games.

