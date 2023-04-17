WATCH: Hockey teen battling leukemia gets to live the dream of watching the sport in Canada

The heartwarming story of Jules Aouizerate's dream come true was recently shared by Maccabi Canada (Hockey Page) on Twitter. The video depicts how Team Canada’s Men’s Masters Hockey team made the young boy's wish come true. They invited him to Montreal to train with the pros and meet his heroes.

Months after their only meeting at the 21st Maccabiah Games in Israel, Mike and his teammates fulfilled a locker room promise by giving 13-year-old Jules Aouizerate the Montreal hockey experience he wished for every day during his battle with leukemia.

13-year-old Jules has been playing hockey for most of his life and was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago. Despite living in France, Jules always dreamt of coming to Canada, his favorite destination for the love of the sport. Mike is one of the players who met Jules at the 21st Maccabiah Games in Israel. He had promised the young boy that they would make his dream come true. And they did.

The video features Jules arriving in Montreal and meeting with the players who made it all happen. He is then seen training with them on the ice, a moment he will undoubtedly cherish for the rest of his life. Jules also gets a chance to meet his heroes, get their autographs, and spend some quality time with them in the locker room.

The entire experience re-establishes faith in human kindness and how a love for the sport can bring people together. It highlights the importance of raising awareness and fulfilling a boy's dream.

The video is sure to warm the hearts of viewers. Even small gestures can have a significant impact on someone's life. Sports can bring people together, creating a bond that transcends age, gender, and geography.

