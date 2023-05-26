WATCH: Joe Pavelski scores a stunner in OT and wins Game 4 for Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski is always ready to step up for the Dallas Stars when they need a crucial goal.

In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center, veteran Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal in overtime to save his team from an embarrassing sweep in front of their home crowd.

The Dallas Stars were awarded a power play after Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was called for high-sticking at the mark of overtime.

Joe Pavelski took advantage of the powerplay and blasted the puck back into the net with a one-time stunner to keep the Dallas Stars fans' hopes alive in the series.

Watch the video below:

Joe Pavelski has been one of the Dallas Stars' leading scorers in the ongoing playoffs. He's played 12 games and has 13 points (nine goals and four assists), making him the team's third-leading goal scorer.

He has delivered one of the best performances in NHL history in this year's playoffs. Pavelski became the oldest player in NHL history when he scored four goals in a single game against the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of Round 2.

Seattle Kraken v Dallas Stars - Game Seven

The Dallas Stars are currently in an unfavorable spot in the Western Conference Finals, having only one win in four games and another defeat will eliminate them. Pavelski and the Stars must now win the remaining three games to advance to the Stanley Cup final.

The task, however, is impossible given how dominant the Vegas Golden Knights have been in the series. However, anything can happen in the playoffs, and the same applies to the series between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 5 takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A glimpse into the NHL career of Joe Pavelski

Pavelski's NHL career highlight came in 2003, when he was picked eighth overall by the San Jose Sharks. He made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and played 46 games.

Playing his 17th season, the veteran forward has accumulated 1,001 points through 449 goals and 552 assists in 1,250 games for two franchises. Pavelski added to his playoff legacy by tallying his 61st playoff goal on September 26, 2020.

He now holds the record for most playoff goals among players born in the United States, breaking Joe Mullen's previous mark.

Poll : 0 votes