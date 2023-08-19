Jonathan Marchessault tours hometown Quebec flaunting Stanley Cup & Conn Smythe Trophy

Jonathan Marchessault is the hockey left winger for the Vegas Golden Knights. The 32-year-old’s contribution to the Stanley Cup win for the Golden Knights has rewarded him as the match's MVP in the playoffs.

Jonathan brought the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy and the coveted Stanley Cup back to his hometown of Quebec. The streets were crowded with jubilant supporters screaming and waving at the hockey star during Marchessault's homecoming march. The Golden Knights star was accompanied by his whole family, including his children and wife, Alexandra Gravel.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan visited a local children’s hospital in Quebec City to flaunt the victorious Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe trophy along with his significant other. The hometown tour’s fresh start at the hospital indicates Marchessault’s willingness to set a proud example to future generations who might follow his footprints and make Quebec proud again.

Expand Tweet

How much does Jonathan Marchessault earn with the Vegas Golden Knights?

All eyes have been on Vegas Golden Knights left winger Jonathan Marchessault for his electrifying performance in the previous season. Marchessault was chosen by the Knights from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

He had agreed to a six-year, $30 million contract on January 3, 2018, with the Golden Knights. His deal includes a $5 million cap hit and an average annual salary of $5 million for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The NHL star will earn a base salary of $3.5 million and will earn $500,000 in his minor salary.

Quebec native Marchessault has a stellar record of 418 points in 556 games. He also contributed 64 points in 90 games throughout the playoffs, which is nothing short of extraordinary. He is poised to become an Unrestricted Free Agent by the end of the upcoming season.

Although he started his journey on the ice as a minor leaguer, his skill sets and grip over the puck became more prominent with each game in the NHL. Regardless of whether he stays with the Golden Knights beyond the next season or pursues other options, his accomplishments and legacy inside the team are still cemented.

Marchessault’s stellar performance in the playoffs and securing the MVP title from last season has left the Golden Knights fans anticipating his on-ice performance in the 2023-24 season.