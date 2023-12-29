WATCH: Juraj Slafkovsky endures big hit by Canes' Stefan Noesen

In a pivotal moment during the third period, the Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen delivered a thunderous hit on the Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky at the 5:26 mark.

The collision, with Noesen's shoulder making contact near Slafkovsky's mouth, left the Canadiens player struggling to rise, eventually prompting his retreat to the locker room for an evaluation, possibly for concussion symptoms.

Despite the intensity of the hit, Canadiens forward Josh Anderson provided a reassuring update on Slafkovsky's condition.

"I don't think so; I talked to him a little bit after, and he said he was OK, so we'll see," Anderson stated.

These words provide a glimmer of hope for Canadiens fans concerned about Slafkovsky's well-being after the collision. Here's the video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As Juraj Slafkovsky undergoes further evaluation, the Canadiens and their fans await official word on his condition after Noesen's hit.