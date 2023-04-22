WATCH: Keegan Kolesar has intense stare down contest with Jets fan after scoring Knights' fourth goal

A rare incident happened with Keegan Kolesar during today's game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights. A fan sitting behind the glass shield showed an unusual reaction to a goal scored by Kolesar of the Golden Knights. The fan appeared to challenge Kolesar by staring him right in the eye, with both parties raising their hands upward in a wrestling stance.

Despite Keegan Kolesar's imposing physical presence, the fan did not appear to be intimidated by him. This was evident when the fan apparently uttered the words "No, I'm not scared of you" to Kolesar. The two were locked in an endless staring contest that captured the attention of fans in the arena and viewers watching the game at home. Finally, Kolesar broke eye-contact and skated away.

It is not uncommon for fans to interact with players during games, but this particular encounter between Kolesar and the fan was quite funny. Kolesar, who is listed at 6'2" and 217 lbs, is not someone to be trifled with. However, the fan seemed unfazed by Kolesar's size and remained defiant throughout the encounter.

"Keegan Kolesar is listed at 6'2", 217 lbs but the Jets fan in the front row truly does not seem to care" - Hockey Daily 360

The incident shows the passion and intensity that fans bring to the game of hockey. Fans are not just passive spectators but active participants who make the game more interesting to watch. Their reactions can motivate players, intimidate opponents, and create a sense of excitement and energy in the arena.

A look at Keegan Kolesar's life and NHL journey.

Keegan Kolesar is a Canadian professional ice hockey player currently playing as a right winger for the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League (NHL). Born on April 8th, 1997, in Brandon, Manitoba, Kolesar's upbringing was not without challenges.

His parents divorced soon after his birth. His mother later remarried to Charles Peterson, who played for the Kansas City T-Bones in the Northern League.

In 2019, Peterson contracted COVID-19 during the 2019-20 NHL season. Kolesar left his team's bubble when Peterson's death became imminent in mid-September 2020. Kolesar's emotional and personal journey was a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

Despite his personal difficulties, Kolesar has had a successful career in hockey. He was drafted 69th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 2017, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Vegas' second-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Keegan Kolesar's first NHL debut came in January 2020 when he was called up to the Golden Knights. He made his debut against his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the following night. However, it wasn't until March 22th, 2021, that Kolesar scored his first career goal in the third period for the Golden Knights against the St. Louis Blues.

Poll : 0 votes