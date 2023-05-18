WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum's hilarious throwback video goes viral

One is described as a Boston hero while the other is their enemy. Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk are making rounds on the internet after their decade-old video went viral on Youtube.

NBA star Jayson Tatum and NHL star Matthew Tkachuk were both classmates during their high school year at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis. The video that is going viral on the internet was uploaded on Jayson Tatum's Youtube channel on April 10, 2013.

Watch the video below:

Titled "J TATUM MOVIE," the above-mentioned video appeared to be part of a school program, in which Jayson Tatum explained why he chose to spend his high school time at the Chaminade College Preparatory High School in St. Louis.

Tatum gave credit to the basketball program and also gave credit to great people and great fans the reason behind his joining the Chaminade Preparatory High School. In the video, Jayson Tatum is joined by his other four friends and one of them is Florida Panthers star, Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk can be seen dancing in the video while having a laptop on his lap, while Tatum speaking on a microphone depicting Tkachuk and his other three friends "Great Guys."

The video is reported to be uploaded on Youtube when both Tkachuk and Tatum were in 9th grade. After completing his 9th grade, Tkachuk went on to pursue his hockey career and joined the United States Hockey League. Whereas, Jayson Tatum stayed at Chaminade and got graduated from high school in 2016.

A decade later, who would have thought that both classmates will be the face of their respective leagues? Jayson Tatum is representing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Easter Conference Finals while Matthew Tkachuk will represent the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NHL.

Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk are in Eastern Conference Finals

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game One

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are up against the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Miami Heat is currently leading the series 1-0 after they beat the Boston Celtics with a 123-116 scoreline on Wednesday, May 17.

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five

Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will kick off their NHL Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, May 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Poll : 0 votes