WATCH: Mattias Ekholm takes a stick to the face and bleeds profusely

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm suffered a cut to his face after being hit by the stick of Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy in the third period of their Game 6 clash on Sunday.

The Oilers' defenseman was bleeding from a cut on his face and had to leave the ice for the bench to have it treated. There was no penalty called after the play as the hit occurred during the follow-through.

Watch the video below:

Mattias Ekholm and the Edmonton Oilers' quest to lift the Stanley Cup crown this year came to an end after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated them with a huge 5-2 scoreline to clinch the series 4-2 on Sunday.

The Vegas Golden Knights will now face either the Seattle Kraken or the Dallas Stars, depending on the outcome of Game 7 on Monday, in the Western Conference Finals.

