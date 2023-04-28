WATCH: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils sees two players drop the gloves and throw haymakers

Barclay Goodrow of the New York Rangers and Kevin Bahl of the New Jersey Devils dropped their gloves and exchanged some punches during their Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The fight between the two players occurred during the mid-frame of the second period. Having a size advantage, Kevin Bahl landed some good punches on Goodrow before the officials had to intervene and separate both players.

The fight marked the second of an intense Hudson River rivalry. Watch the video below:

The New Jersey Devils have completely dominated the game so far. As of writing this story, the Devils are leading by 3-0 after the end of the second period. This story will be updated once the game concludes.

Poll : 0 votes