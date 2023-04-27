WATCH: Patrice Bergeron notches 50th career playoff goal in Game 5 against Florida Panthers

Patrice Bergeron, the veteran center of the Boston Bruins, made a triumphant return to the ice in the first round of the 2023 playoffs against the Florida Panthers. After missing several games due to injury, Bergeron showed no signs of rust as he notched his 50th career playoff goal in style.

With 15 and a half minutes left in the third period and the Boston Bruins down 2-1, Bergeron's goal on the power play tied the game at 2-2. The goal came in classic Bergeron fashion, with the forward winning the offensive zone faceoff and setting up his teammates to score.

Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff back to Charlie McAvoy, who quickly passed the puck to Brad Marchand, who fired a shot toward the net, and Bergeron positioned himself in front of the goal, ready to tip the puck past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The crowd erupted as Bergeron's shot found the back of the net, marking his 50th career playoff goal.

Patrice Bergeron makes an instant impact on return from injury

The goal was a testament to Bergeron's skill and experience as he seamlessly integrated back into the Bruins' lineup after missing several games due to injury. His leadership on and off the ice is invaluable to the Bruins, who will undoubtedly rely on him as they make a push for the Stanley Cup.

Patrice Bergeron's performances in the playoffs are nothing new, as he has consistently been a clutch player throughout his career. His ability to win faceoffs and contribute offensively makes him a force to be reckoned with, and his 50th playoff goal is just one more example of his prowess on the ice.

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five

The goal wasn't much of a turning point in the game, however, as the Florida Panthers quickly scored just over a minute later. Taylor Hall then put the puck in the net to tie the game back up once more. There's no denying, however, that Bergeron is a difference-maker in the Bruins lineup.

The game required overtime as the Panthers came out as 4-3 winners in the end. Boston still leads the series 3-2 going into a crucial Game 6 on Friday.

As the Bruins continue their playoff run, they will undoubtedly look to Bergeron for his leadership and clutch performances.

