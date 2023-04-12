Watch: Rick Bowness challenges Dean Evason to a fight as Winnipeg beat Minnesota

During Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness was fired up. Bowness appeared to be challenging Evason to a fight, which the latter didn't appear to be opposed to.

Bowness can be seen firing some explicit words from the bench in the video, indicating that he was attempting to confront the Minnesota Wild coach for a fight. However, the Wild coach, who was chewing bubblegum, appeared to be less interested in getting involved in a fight.

Both head coaches have a long history of being involved in fights during their playing careers. However, Bowness' words did not result in any altercation between the two coaches this time around.

Rick Bowness' Winnipeg Jets clinch playoff berth

Bowness' Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) qualified for the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Wild 3-1 at the Xcel City Center on Tuesday.

NHL @NHL



The WINNIPEG, LET'S HEAR YA.The @NHLJets have secured the final spot in the West and will be back in the #StanleyCup Playoffs! WINNIPEG, LET'S HEAR YA. ✈️The @NHLJets have secured the final spot in the West and will be back in the #StanleyCup Playoffs! https://t.co/dVBl3J294c

After Seattle Kraken, the Winnipeg Jets became the second Wild Card team from the Western Conference to have qualified for the playoffs. While the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) are third in the Central Division.

Adam Lowry scored the opening goal for the Jets at 3:53 of the first period after putting the puck back into the net with a wrist shot. Mark Scheifele scored the second goal from a wrist shot at 13:10 minutes of the first period.

Kirill Kaprizov trimmed the Jets' lead to 2-1 after he scored a backhand goal from a power play 1:53 minutes into the third period. Mason Appleton scored the winning goal for the Jets from a wrist shot at 14:06 of the third period to help the team clinch the playoff spot from the West Wild Card.

The Winnipeg Jets will enter the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs for the seventh time in their franchise history. Following securing a playoff berth, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness expressed his joy and spoke to the media.

Rick Bowness said (via NHL.com):

"I know people had written us off there for a while.We just fought through it. Every team that gets into the playoffs at this time of year … you've got to fight through some adversity. You've got to fight through some second-guessing, and that's fine.

"That's all part of our business, but again, give our players full marks because they stayed focused on the process of what we had to do, game in and game out, to get us into the playoffs. So good for them."

Poll : 0 votes