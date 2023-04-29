WATCH: Sebastian Aho levels Sebastian Aho in wild occurence in Game 6

More Sebastian Aho on Sebastian Aho violence? The NHL playoffs are always an intense and emotional time for hockey players and fans alike, and Game 6 of the first-round matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders was no exception. One of the key moments of the game, and perhaps the most entertaining, came with just over three and a half minutes left in the second period. Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes knocked down Aho of the Islanders, resulting in a power play for the Islanders.

WATCH: Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes trips Sebastian Aho of the Islanders in strangest penalty of the playoffs

The play began with the Hurricanes dumping the puck into the offensive zone. However, Sebastian Aho was caught offside and had to quickly scramble back across the blue line. In his haste, he ended up bulldozing the other Aho, causing him to fall to the ice. The referees immediately called a penalty on the Hurricanes player, and the Islanders were given a chance to capitalize on the power play.

The Islanders nearly did just that as they came close to scoring off a Frederik Andersen turnover to Cal Clutterbuck. However, the Hurricanes were able to hold them off and kill off the penalty, preserving their one-goal deficit at the time.

This wasn't the first time the two Ahos had encountered each other in the series. In Game 5, they found themselves in the penalty box at the same time, although their penalties had nothing to do with each other and were a minute apart. However, the incident in Game 6 was certainly the most notable interaction between the two players, as it resulted in a power play for the New York Islanders and a potential turning point in the game.

Despite the incident, and the fact that neither of the Ahos are related despite sharing the exact same name, it's worth noting that both Ahos are incredibly talented players. They have been key contributors for their respective teams throughout the series. Aho of the Hurricanes, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with, being a meaningful difference maker for the Hurricanes on offense in the series.

Rob Taub @RTaub_ Sebastian Aho just leveled Sebastian Aho Sebastian Aho just leveled Sebastian Aho https://t.co/eAdmreGJnJ

As the series possibly heads into Game 7, it's anyone's guess as to what will happen. But one thing is for certain: the intensity and drama of the NHL playoffs will be on full display once again, and both Ahos will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the outcome of the game.

