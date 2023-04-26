Watch: Sebastian Aho and Sebastian Aho end up in the penalty box at the same time in Game 5

Game 5 of the Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders series was an eventful one, with plenty of drama and excitement on the ice. However, one particular moment stood out as being particularly unique and unlikely.

In the third period of the game, both Sebastian Ahos found themselves in the penalty box at the same time, an occurrence that is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The first penalty came against Sebastian Aho of the Islanders, who held Derek Stepan with eight minutes left in regulation. The Islanders were up 3-2 at the time, and the penalty put them in a difficult position.

Having to defend against the Hurricanes' power play, they managed to do so successfully, and the Hurricanes were unable to capitalize on the man advantage.

Just a little under a minute later, the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho committed a high-sticking penalty against Bo Horvat. The penalty put the Hurricanes down a player, meaning that the game would see 4 vs 4 for just under a minute until the Islanders' Aho was back out of the box. The Islanders then went on a power play against the Hurricanes.

The fact that both players had the same name made the situation all the more unique and memorable. It is likely the only time in NHL history that two players with the same name have been in the penalty box at the same time.

Fans and commentators alike were amused and bemused by the situation, and it provided a moment of levity in an otherwise tense and hard-fought game.

The Hurricanes were unable to mount a comeback, and the Islanders went on to win the game 3-2, despite a flurry of opportunities by the Hurricanes down the final stretch of the game.

This will likely be a moment that fans will remember for a long time to come. It was a unique occurrence on the night, and it provided a moment of humor in an otherwise tense and hard-fought game.

