Watch: Seth Jarvis saves the Carolina Hurricanes from going down 2-0 with diving save

The Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis created one heck of a highlight in Game 3 against the New York Islanders. In the high-stakes world of playoff hockey, every play and moment can make a difference.

That was certainly the case during Game 3 of the first round tie between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders, when Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis made a crucial save to keep his team alive.

With just six minutes left in the second period, the Islanders took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Casey Cizikas. Moments later, the Hurricanes found themselves in a dangerous position when the Islanders had a chance to extend their lead. After driving behind the net, Pierre Engvall passed the puck out front to Islanders forward Hudson Fasching. Fasching one-timed the puck into the net and appeared to score a goal. Even the goal light and siren went off, indicating that a goal had been scored.

However, upon closer inspection, it became clear that the puck had hit the crossbar and bounced off of goaltender Antti Raanta's back before bouncing toward the net. The puck was dangerously close to crossing the goal line and extending the Islanders' lead to 2-0, but that's when Jarvis sprang into action.

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis's diving save keeps puck out of the net to hold the Islanders

With lightning-fast reflexes and a determination to keep the puck out of the net, Jarvis dove toward the goal and knocked the puck out of harm's way. His heroic effort kept the score at 1-0 and gave his team a much-needed boost of energy and momentum.

Jarvis' save was a perfect example of the grit and determination necessary to succeed in playoff hockey. Every player on the ice is playing with everything they have, and any play can make the difference between a win and a loss.

Directly following the play, the Carolina Hurricanes took advantage. Right after coming back from a TV timeout, the Hurricanes tied the game up at a goal apiece when, despite being down a man on the penalty kill, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast jumped on a two-on-one, in which Staal set up Fast for a tic-tac-toe game-tying goal. The Hurricanes jumped the shark and created a two-goal swing from Jarvis' effort.

It wasn't enough in the end, however, as the Islanders went on to win 5-1 on the night. The Hurricanes hold a 2-1 lead going into Game 4.

